Spectral takes natural language and converts it into Solidity code, enabling individuals and enterprises to ship production grade smart contracts, arbitrage agents, NFTs, rollups, and more.

NameSPEC

RankNo.895

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.77%

Circulation Supply14,104,697

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.141%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High18.579969338127004,2024-11-30

Lowest Price0.9419900604014138,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainETH

