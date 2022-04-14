SPCFIN

SPCFIN serves as the utility token for the Storepay fintech ecosystem. Storepay’s flagship product is a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, which dominates the Mongolian market and is rapidly expanding in Indonesia and Vietnam. With a mission to make finance accessible to everyone in Southeast Asia, Storepay leverages SPCFIN to unlock advanced features and create real-world utility for users in their daily lives.

NameSPCFIN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply70,663,460,577

Max Supply0

Total Supply70,663,460,577

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSPCFIN serves as the utility token for the Storepay fintech ecosystem. Storepay’s flagship product is a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, which dominates the Mongolian market and is rapidly expanding in Indonesia and Vietnam. With a mission to make finance accessible to everyone in Southeast Asia, Storepay leverages SPCFIN to unlock advanced features and create real-world utility for users in their daily lives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.