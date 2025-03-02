SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

NameSOSO

RankNo.3269

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Lowest Price0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

