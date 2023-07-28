SOPHIA

SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity.

NameSOPHIA

RankNo.3731

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27276250231141835,2023-07-28

Lowest Price0.003319533790865521,2025-04-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

