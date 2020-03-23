SOL

Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.

NameSOL

RankNo.6

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0238%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)501.61%

Circulation Supply527,989,508.66527486

Max Supply∞

Total Supply603,434,445.6623689

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-03-23 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High294.33494870928604,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.505193636791,2020-05-11

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

