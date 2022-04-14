SOLAR

Solar Studios is a pioneering Web3 company at the intersection of DeFi and GameFi, creating innovative solutions like Solar DEX, a native decentralized exchange on the Eclipse Network, and Solar Zombies, a multiplayer blockchain-based survival game. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user engagement, Solar Studios bridges decentralized finance and gaming to deliver seamless, rewarding experiences.

NameSOLAR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply150 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainECLIPSE

IntroductionSolar Studios is a pioneering Web3 company at the intersection of DeFi and GameFi, creating innovative solutions like Solar DEX, a native decentralized exchange on the Eclipse Network, and Solar Zombies, a multiplayer blockchain-based survival game. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user engagement, Solar Studios bridges decentralized finance and gaming to deliver seamless, rewarding experiences.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

