Soarchain is a decentralized network that enables a token-incentivized data and connectivity infrastructure for mobility. It is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) built on Solana, enabling real-time data sharing between vehicles and the mobility ecosystem. With Soarchain’s native smart contracts, vehicle-generated data is verified and used to create decentralized applications that transform the future of transportation.

NameSOAR

RankNo.2327

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply100,663,916.93

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,900,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.024806221482869387,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.002337201506102469,2025-05-12

Public BlockchainSOL

