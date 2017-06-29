SNT

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

NameSNT

RankNo.315

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.66%

Circulation Supply4,000,759,550.3126316

Max Supply

Total Supply6,804,870,174.878168

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-06-29 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0366 USDT

All-Time High0.675944983959198,2018-01-04

Lowest Price0.00619645271405,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

