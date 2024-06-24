SNSY

Sensay creates lifelike AI Digital Replicas, offering everyone limitless potential in a digital age. These on-chain verified autonomous Digital Replicas empower users to retain ownership and monetize this powerful technology. Starting with replicas for dementia patients and their families, the technology has an immediate social impact. Beyond this, the use cases for these digital twins are endless.

NameSNSY

RankNo.1083

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply5,205,827,044

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5205%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.012149855290302767,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000732031742351647,2024-06-24

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

