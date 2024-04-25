SMX

Snapmuse.io is the web3 funding platform of the entertainment industry. It was developed by the founders of Snapmuse.com. Unlike traditional funding platforms, Snapmuse.io gives you the opportunity to be part of exciting projects from social media creators and musicians to gaming studios. Fund it! Build it! Reward it! Snapmuse.io enables founders from the entertainment industry such as social media channel owners (YouTubers, Tiktokers), influencers, gaming studios, AI projects etc. a.k.a. “Creators” to mint NFTs of their projects and sell them to retail NFT collectors (a.k.a. “Collectors”).

NameSMX

RankNo.4154

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0533285892383005,2024-04-25

Lowest Price0.000667375582576052,2025-04-13

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

