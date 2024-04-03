SHARKCAT

A memecoin about a cat with a shark hat.

NameSHARKCAT

RankNo.1557

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply989,895,519

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply989,895,519.29

Circulation Rate0.9898%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24901554523698954,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.001137772222603809,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionA memecoin about a cat with a shark hat.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.