Singularity Finance is pioneering the AI-Finance (AiFi) platform, an EVM Layer 2 designed to tokenize and integrate the AI economy. Aligned with SingularityNET’s vision, it combines AI, RWAs, and blockchain to enhance on-chain application performance and efficiency.

RankNo.1189

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply155,500,500

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16932658901094183,2025-02-06

Lowest Price0.044690778318693045,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainETH

