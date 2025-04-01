SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

NameSEED

RankNo.1965

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.52%

Circulation Supply355,821,572

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3558%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Lowest Price0.002617586810728499,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionFrom a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SEED/USDT
SEED
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SEED)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SEED/USDT
SEED
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SEED)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...