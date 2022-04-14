SECU

SECU is the native utility token of the SECURIST platform. It is rewarded to companies and consultants using the SECURIST platform as an incentive for active contributions and is used as a currency to access information security services and the ATHENA ISMS solution at competitive prices. SECU is continuously expanding to enhance the information security of both individuals and organizations.

NameSECU

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply90,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

