SAT

SPORTS TO EARN SAC: SAC is a place where people who love sports and push themselves to the limit gather, and it is a metaverse ecosystem jointly created by Brands Universe and SuperFamily. SAC possesses a real-world linked ecosystem, where you can mine $SAT with S2E platform application and purchase well-known brand apparels with the tokens earned through the Brands Universe, noted for the Spyder and the CHAANCE.

NameSAT

RankNo.7678

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03000740431802245,2023-12-10

Lowest Price0.000578803772677279,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

