RWA

Allo is building the world’s first exchange for tokenized stocks with 24/7 trading, low fees and instant settlement to democratize investing. Built on blockchain technology, Allo has tokenized $2.2B in RWAs, staked $50M in BTC, and launched a $100M lending facility.

NameRWA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAllo is building the world’s first exchange for tokenized stocks with 24/7 trading, low fees and instant settlement to democratize investing. Built on blockchain technology, Allo has tokenized $2.2B in RWAs, staked $50M in BTC, and launched a $100M lending facility.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.