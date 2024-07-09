RUNI

Runesterminal aims to support blockchain projects by providing easy-to-use tools and services like a launchpad, block explorer, and token creation platform. We focus on building strong partnerships and offering practical solutions to help developers and investors. Our goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible and widely adopted.

NameRUNI

RankNo.4088

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21.000.000

Total Supply21.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.730029717144678,2024-07-09

Lowest Price0.04741001370780066,2025-03-28

Public BlockchainBTCRUNES

IntroductionRunesterminal aims to support blockchain projects by providing easy-to-use tools and services like a launchpad, block explorer, and token creation platform. We focus on building strong partnerships and offering practical solutions to help developers and investors. Our goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible and widely adopted.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
RUNI/USDT
RunesTerminal
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RUNI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RUNI/USDT
RunesTerminal
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RUNI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...