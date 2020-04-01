RUNE

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

NameRUNE

RankNo.101

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)57.38%

Circulation Supply351,471,964

Max Supply0

Total Supply425,570,877

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-04-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.038 USDT

All-Time High21.26140054,2021-05-19

Lowest Price0.00793864363964,2019-09-27

Public BlockchainRUNE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

RUNE/USDT
THORChain
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RUNE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
