Ready To Fight (RTF) is the 1st SocialFi app for 10M combat sports communities worldwide, led by Oleksandr Usyk and powered by the WBC.

NameRTF

RankNo.3526

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply400 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2862044677525272,2024-05-18

Lowest Price0.009836048565616116,2025-03-15

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

