RPK

RepubliK is a revolution to return the power of social media back to the creators and users who made it possible. We accomplish this by distributing our RPK tokens to everyone according to their contributions. RPK represents 100% of fees generated on Republik, all voting rights and is the sole utility token. Since all fees are in RPK and all fees are redistributed, RepubliK’s community airdrops will run forever. Therefore, RPK is the first token to represent the entire value and ownership of an online community or project. Everyone can use RepubliK as they would TikTok and Instagram except that their content is not just consumed but invested in - every interaction propels creators forward with better earnings and fans can have a stake in their favorite creator’s success. User feeds are served personalised content through our powerful A.I. Recommendation Engine based on interactions, while an XP-tiered levelling system engages everyone in a dynamic and interactive process to level up and earn larger rewards. Further monetization methods include tipping, payment to unlock chats, subscriptions and exclusive content.

NameRPK

RankNo.1826

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply965,720,903

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10293563280630295,2023-11-14

Lowest Price0.000975274648058782,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.