ROSE

NameROSE

RankNo.186

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.21%

Circulation Supply7,064,132,681

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5963579420049011,2022-01-15

Lowest Price0.019431918889546658,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainROSE

IntroductionOasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forward

