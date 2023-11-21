ROOT

ROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond.

NameROOT

RankNo.1084

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply2,277,109,647

Max Supply12,000,000,000

Total Supply12,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1897%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4653452372359346,2023-11-21

Lowest Price0.004557625884874367,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainROOT

IntroductionROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

