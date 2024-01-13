RODAI

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

NameRODAI

RankNo.2539

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply54,799,095,330,128.3

Max Supply69,420,000,000,000

Total Supply69,356,059,317,315.3

Circulation Rate0.7893%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

