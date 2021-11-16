ROCO

ROCO is a decentralized GAMEFI platform which provides blockchain services to game developers, content creators and player communities through the blockchain network. Roco developed on AVAX network for using in Roco Finance’s own game ecosystem and partner games. Roco Finance plans to drive the evolution of online gaming with targeted industry focused solutions to help promising gaming projects reach their full potential.

ROCO

RankNo.2361

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.53%

Circulation Supply17,298,805

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,982,729

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High 7.98, 2021-11-16

Lowest Price 0.018, 2025-05-06

AVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

