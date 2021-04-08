ROCKI

ROCKI is a next-generation music NFT and music streaming service, designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry. Powered by the ROCKI token, it is the first platform that rewards both the artists for their streams and the listeners for their participation.

NameROCKI

RankNo.2837

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.65%

Circulation Supply8,057,237

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.20717802,2021-04-08

Lowest Price0.000738922926928705,2023-08-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

