Rally is a community token and belongs to the same sector as CHZ, which is currently the hottest. It is a fan-oriented value discovery platform. And Rally has also customized a layer2 solution, which is the inherent value acquisition mechanism that allows instant transactions, dollar purchases and the use of glue curve.

NameRLY

RankNo.1268

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply5,238,873,834.341338

Max Supply0

Total Supply15,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-10-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.39900916,2021-04-02

Lowest Price0.0007781481664554,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
