Arkaine is a comprehensive data aggregation and trading platform designed to empower crypto traders with advanced tools and analytics. The all-in-one platform combines all the functionalities of popular services like DexScreener, TradingView, CoinMarketCap, and BubbleMaps and AI trading insights. Arkaine offers a unique hybrid solution that consolidates all data with a single sign-on between the Telegram trading bot and the desktop platform so you don't miss a single trade. Close all your tabs, you won't need them anymore.

NameRKNE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

