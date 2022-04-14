RIVAL

Bit Rivals is an AI-powered, cross-chain game analytics and rewards platform that integrates AAA titles, indie releases, and Web3 games into a unified Web3 ecosystem. The platform provides a central repository for tracking data across all game types, solving the issue of segregated platforms like Steam and GameFi. Bit Rivals' game player API connects to game backends, allowing players to track progress and earn rewards across various games in one profile. The platform also offers bespoke data analytics, incubates indie games, and integrates major gaming brands for rewards.

