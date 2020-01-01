RING

Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.

NameRING

RankNo.1690

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,704,496,938

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,099,840,898

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-01-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.30641049,2021-03-14

Lowest Price0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.