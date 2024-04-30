REZ

Renzo is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager for EigenLayer. It is the interface to the EigenLayer ecosystem securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) and offering a higher yield than ETH staking.

NameREZ

RankNo.631

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.69%

Circulation Supply2,820,010,443.94616

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.282%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2638121338397925,2024-04-30

Lowest Price0.010937507220092724,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRenzo is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager for EigenLayer. It is the interface to the EigenLayer ecosystem securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) and offering a higher yield than ETH staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.