RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

NameRBTC1

RankNo.1212

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply7,437,500,000,000

Max Supply21,000,000,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3541%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Lowest Price0.00000097351698015,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.