RBAX

$RBAX Is the Rebel Bots Studio token. $RBAX will be available across selected games of the Rebel Bots brand. $RBAX is a utility token and is defined based on its primary function within a Rebel Bots ecosystem economic Incentives. Through the tokenization of rewards, achievements, and contributions, $RBAX incentivizes active participation and fosters a vibrant gaming community.

NameRBAX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARB

Introduction$RBAX Is the Rebel Bots Studio token. $RBAX will be available across selected games of the Rebel Bots brand. $RBAX is a utility token and is defined based on its primary function within a Rebel Bots ecosystem economic Incentives. Through the tokenization of rewards, achievements, and contributions, $RBAX incentivizes active participation and fosters a vibrant gaming community.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.