RABI

The Rabi Protocol is a decentralized finance ecosystem that relies on external actors to maintain its operation. Keepers provide real-time market price information, Global Settlers act as a last line of defense against attacks, and Rabi community members provide various services.

NameRABI

RankNo.4537

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6149757430448505,2025-01-20

Lowest Price0.000518966607854845,2023-10-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe Rabi Protocol is a decentralized finance ecosystem that relies on external actors to maintain its operation. Keepers provide real-time market price information, Global Settlers act as a last line of defense against attacks, and Rabi community members provide various services.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.