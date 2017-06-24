QRL

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'.

Issue Date2017-06-24 00:00:00

