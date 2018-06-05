QKC

The QuarkChain Network is an innovative permissionless blockchain architecture that aims to meet global commercial standards. It provides a secure, decentralized, and scalable blockchain solution to deliver 100,000+ on-chain TPS.

NameQKC

RankNo.539

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply7,124,908,080

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-06-05 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0198 USDT

All-Time High4.88068411,2021-04-25

Lowest Price0.00136475646408,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainQKC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

