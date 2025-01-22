PYTHIA

World's first rat connected to AI. Bridging neurobiology, AI & future.

NamePYTHIA

RankNo.889

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply999,980,872.023949

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,980,872.023949

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.038734482860106945,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.004105933018945497,2025-02-15

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

