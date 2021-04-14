PUSH

Ethereum Push Notifications Service is a protocol for blockchain based notifications that are platform agnostic and incentivized! It enables services to communicate with its users (wallet addresses) in a decentralized way and allow users to receive token incentives from these notifications.

NamePUSH

RankNo.1519

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.17%

Circulation Supply90,236,482

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9023%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.76519564,2021-04-14

Lowest Price0.027958497222728092,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEthereum Push Notifications Service is a protocol for blockchain based notifications that are platform agnostic and incentivized! It enables services to communicate with its users (wallet addresses) in a decentralized way and allow users to receive token incentives from these notifications.

Sector

Social Media

