PUNCH

One Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain.Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat brings together a unique blend of humor, community engagement, and blockchain technology. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and creativity, the project has been revitalized and taken over by its dedicated community after the departure of the original developers.

NamePUNCH

RankNo.2682

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply847,737,483.251375

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8477%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006501745744574055,2024-11-13

Lowest Price0.000014256003369507,2024-07-30

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionOne Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain.Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat brings together a unique blend of humor, community engagement, and blockchain technology. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and creativity, the project has been revitalized and taken over by its dedicated community after the departure of the original developers.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

PUNCH/USDT
One Punch Cat
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PUNCH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Info
