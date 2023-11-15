PSPS

BobaCat, inspired by Billy Marcus's cat Boba, is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain with the symbol $PSPS. It mixes fun meme culture with a serious goal of helping animal welfare and pet shelters. By using crypto for good, BobaCat is setting an example in the community on how to support important causes.

NamePSPS

RankNo.1510

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,06

Circulation Supply577.172.773,2514561

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply577.172.773,2514561

Circulation Rate0.5771%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09484798014935664,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.00017406913220778,2023-11-15

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.