Parex Network is a Layer 1 blockchain network designed to deliver user-friendly decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. With its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, Parex provides developers with a familiar environment to build on, creating a robust foundation for Web3 applications. Supported by its native token, PRX, Parex powers critical network functionalities, from transactions to governance.

RankNo.2331

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.43%

Circulation Supply13,660,249

Max Supply77,000,000

Total Supply41,512,309

Circulation Rate0.1774%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.014024983935393,2022-03-27

Lowest Price0.02858853311273433,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainBSC

