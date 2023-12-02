PRTG

The Pre-Retogeum held in the web-based e-wallet is given equivalent to how much power was created by its power plant and is utilized for energy exchanges in the Pre-Retogeum stage, permitting the world to openly produce overflow power and self-produced power inside one energy stage.

NamePRTG

RankNo.5722

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High70.02229836886762,2023-12-02

Lowest Price0.31744360961715085,2023-12-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Pre-Retogeum held in the web-based e-wallet is given equivalent to how much power was created by its power plant and is utilized for energy exchanges in the Pre-Retogeum stage, permitting the world to openly produce overflow power and self-produced power inside one energy stage.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.