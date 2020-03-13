PPC

Peercoin is a decentralized digital currency. It is the first blockchain to implement a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Peercoin is renowned for its fair distribution through both mining and staking, its commitment to decentralization, and its long-standing stability, all of which contribute to its distinct position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

NamePPC

RankNo.1184

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply29,575,966.27361135

Max Supply0

Total Supply29,575,966.27361135

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.659117475235384,2021-10-08

Lowest Price0.0948585635162,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainPPC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

