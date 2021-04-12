POOLX

Poolz is a swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.

NamePOOLX

RankNo.1541

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.05%

Circulation Supply5,204,752.262

Max Supply5,500,000

Total Supply5,500,000

Circulation Rate0.9463%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High55.41120337,2021-04-12

Lowest Price0.031968563727650556,2023-03-31

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

