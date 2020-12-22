POND

Marlin(POND) is an open protocol that provides a high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0

NamePOND

RankNo.408

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply8,191,349,345

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-12-22 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.38450229,2020-12-21

Lowest Price0.006417827512672913,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

