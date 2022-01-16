POKT

Pocket Network is a decentralized blockchain API built for Web3 apps, relaying data to and from any blockchain through a network of thousands of nodes. The Pocket Network protocol validates all relayed data and proportionally rewards the participating nodes with POKT.

NamePOKT

RankNo.788

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply2,011,680,128.050819

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,351,036,685.870521

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.099854645224399,2022-01-16

Lowest Price0.008747360397530879,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainPOKT

Sector

