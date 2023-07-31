PNDC

Pond0x is a meme coin on Ethereum.

NamePNDC

RankNo.3984

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply22,551,271,108,212

Total Supply22,551,271,108,212

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000002987715549875,2023-08-07

Lowest Price0.000000000000000003,2023-07-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

