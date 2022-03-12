PLT

Poollotto is working on creating a unique line of Decentralized Blockchain-Based Lotteries games. Its vision is to produce a revolutionary decentralized global social lottery platform on the blockchain with safety and transparency, Delay-free, and without any 3rd party involvement.

NamePLT

RankNo.7141

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,200,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.537504511928866,2022-03-12

Lowest Price0.43042255471789787,2024-07-03

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

