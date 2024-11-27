PLENA

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency market, Plena is revolutionizing how users self-administer their digital assets. With a focus on user empowerment, Plena is designed to provide full self-custody of their digital assets, leverage cutting edge technology like Account Abstraction, Al, and introduce innovative features such as automated purchasing and crypto portfolios.

NamePLENA

RankNo.3826

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.056203910512605156,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.00127726098850946,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionIn the fast-paced cryptocurrency market, Plena is revolutionizing how users self-administer their digital assets. With a focus on user empowerment, Plena is designed to provide full self-custody of their digital assets, leverage cutting edge technology like Account Abstraction, Al, and introduce innovative features such as automated purchasing and crypto portfolios.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.