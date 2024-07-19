PIXFI

Pixelverse features a cyberpunk-themed game available on both Telegram and web browsers. The platform boasts 50M players and over 12M social media followers.Featuring a diverse array of games with RPG elements and real-time PvP battles, Pixelverse has attracted over 500K online players ready to battle on PixelTap. The platform also showcases notable projects such as ""Huxley"" by Ben Mauro, an art director renowned for his work on Call of Duty, Halo, and Metal Gear.

NamePIXFI

RankNo.3290

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0976972121400039,2024-07-19

Lowest Price0.000398745784716632,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPixelverse features a cyberpunk-themed game available on both Telegram and web browsers. The platform boasts 50M players and over 12M social media followers.Featuring a diverse array of games with RPG elements and real-time PvP battles, Pixelverse has attracted over 500K online players ready to battle on PixelTap. The platform also showcases notable projects such as ""Huxley"" by Ben Mauro, an art director renowned for his work on Call of Duty, Halo, and Metal Gear.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.