PIVX

PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

NamePIVX

RankNo.991

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,26%

Circulation Supply93 172 593,9280725

Max Supply0

Total Supply93 172 593,9280725

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.558699607849121,2018-01-23

Lowest Price0.000421967008151114,2016-02-16

Public BlockchainPIVX

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

